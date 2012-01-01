Since the 1960s, radio stations run by and presented by volunteers have become a characteristic and much-valued feature in many UK hospitals.

This is Rugby Hospital Radio, a charity providing the internal radio service to the patients here in the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby, Warwickshire. We broadcast 24 hours a day delivering a continuous schedule of programmes covering music from classical to country, show songs to popular hits, as well as comedy, drama, religious content and news. These programmes are produced by our own people and also by members of the national hospital radio movement.

More than 20 hours per week is presented live from our purpose-built studio right here in the heart of the hospital. On most evenings during the week, our volunteers visit the wards to meet patients and ask if they would like to request a piece of music. For many people who find themselves in hospital, a positive encounter like this can make a real difference to their day.

Rugby Hospital Radio is also on Facebook and Twitter, follow us using the links on the right.